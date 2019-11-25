Gianaris Calls on NYPD to Investigate Bigoted Graffiti in Astoria as Hate Crime

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris called on the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to investigate recently discovered, bigoted graffiti found on a bus shelter in Astoria as a hate crime.

“Hate has no home in New York and we cannot tolerate these incidents in our communities. This should be investigated promptly as a hate crime,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “Western Queens is among the most diverse places to live on the planet and this does not reflect who we are or what we aspire to be.”

Senator Gianaris was alerted to the markings on the side of a bus shelter on Ditmars Boulevard at Steinway Street in Astoria. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Senator Gianaris’ full letter to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is available here:

James P. O’Neill, Commissioner

New York City Police Department

1 Police Plaza

New York, New York 10007

Dear Commissioner O’Neill,

I write regarding the toxic epidemic of hate increasingly affecting our communities.

Unfortunately, there was another such incident in Queens yesterday, where I was alerted to offensive, anti-Muslim graffiti found on a bus shelter at Ditmars Boulevard and Steinway Street in Astoria (photo attached).

This is horrifying and unacceptable, and the NYPD should promptly investigate this incident as a hate crime.

Please inform me of any progress on this matter as it develops. I appreciate your prompt reply and stand ready to work together to combat this hate.

Sincerely,

Senator Michael Gianaris

Deputy Majority Leader

CC: Dermot Shea, Incoming Commissioner, NYPD

Polly Trottenberg, Commissioner, New York City Department of Transportation