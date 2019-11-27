Former Archbishop Gregorios of Great Britain Falls Asleep in the Lord

LONDON – Former Archbishop Gregorios of Thyateira and Great Britain has passed away at the age of 91 in London.

The Archdiocese of Great Britain has announced that at the request of the family, the Liturgy and Funeral Service for His Eminence will take place at the Church of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green. In order to both honor the Archbishop and to allow for the many faithful who wish to express their sympathies and offer their prayers, the body of His Eminence will lie in state at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom (Agia Sophia) the afternoon and evening prior to the funeral.

The Ecumenical Patriarch has been informed of the passing of Archbishop Gregorios and His All Holiness read the proper prayers for the repose of the soul of His Eminence at the Patriarchate. Countless Orthodox hierarchs and other clergy, religious leaders in the United Kingdom, and many local community members have contacted the Archdiocese to express their sympathies and condolences.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, the current of Thyateira and Great Britain and community leaders have chosen to honour the late Archbishop by establishing a special fund at the Archdiocese. With some of the funds gathered, young men will be educated for the priesthood and serve the Church and greater community. Archbishop Nikitas also stated that one of the young men will be given the name Gregorios at his ordination, in honor of the late shepherd and hierarch. A portion of the funds will also be used to address the other needs of the Archdiocese, including the necessary repairs and other ministries that have been embraced. Any and all contributions in memory of Archbishop Gregorios should be sent to the Archdiocese, 5 Craven Hill, London W2 3EN.

As the community and faithful pray for the repose of the soul of the servant of God, Gregorios, Hierarch and Celebrant of the Sacred Mysteries of the Church the people of God have been informed that services have been scheduled:

Tuesday, December 3

2-9:00 PM: The body of His Eminence will lie in state at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom, Bayswater.

At 6:30 PM, the Trisagion Service will be chanted at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom

Wednesday, December 4

2:00 PM: The body of His Eminence will lie in state at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green until Thursday December 5 at 8:00 AM.

At 6:30 PM, the Trisagion Service will be chanted at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green.

Thursday, December 5

8-10:00 AM: Orthros and Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green.

At 10:30 AM – The Funeral Service, followed by interment at Hendon Cemetery.