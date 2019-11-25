Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Initiates New Member

TROY, NY – AHEPA District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis attended the November 2019 monthly meeting of Trojan (Troy, NY) Chapter 306 and led the installation ceremony of the 2019-20 elected officers and the initiation of a new member. Chapter 306 had a highly productive meeting in which, among other things, it voted to award academic scholarships to three deserving college students. The Chapter also agreed to donate and lend its support to Wreaths Across America, a program which lays holiday wreaths at cemeteries to honor deceased veterans.

