National Road Partially Reopened Following Storm Cleanup Efforts at Kinetta

ATHENS – The National Road opened to traffic after 15:00 on Monday at Kinetta, but vehicles between the 60th and 65th km are restricted to one lane per direction, as efforts continue to clean up the accumulation of mudflows and debris carried by the Geryon storm on Sunday.

The traffic backlog was 4km-long towards Corinth and 2.5km-long towards Athens, and managers Olympia Odos said they were not collecting tolls.

Up to 16:30, the old National Road was still not open to traffic, following mudflows carrying debris from the mountain above Kinetta.