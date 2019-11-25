Greek, German Ministers Meet in Athens to Expand Collaboration on Migration Issue

ATHENS – Greek Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis met in Athens with German Deputy Interior Minister Stephan Mayer to discuss collaboration on the migration issue in the European Union.

“Turkey must not be allowed to blackmail the European Union on the migration flow issue,” Varvitsiotis said, who also underlined the need for EU countries to express solidarity for each other and work on a new common European policy for asylum, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Mayer, the political contact person on migration at the Interior ministry, congratulated the Greek government on its recent legislation on migration, and said Greece and Germany share interest on the issue, as the former is the most important entry country and the latter the most important destination country in migraton flows. It would be therefore helpful to expand bilateral cooperation on the issue, he added.