Greek-American Stories: The Cost of Health Care

The mood around the table at Dixon’s that Sunday was on the somber side. “I hear Kipreos is sick with the flu. Too bad! I learned that he’s been out of work for a week now,” George informed the others. “Let’s visit him later. What do you say? Maybe, it’ll make him feel better,” said John, setting down his coffee cup. Dimos, skeptical, told them, “it may be too soon. He may not feel like having company. He may be …