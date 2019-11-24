Constitutional Revision to be Put to Vote – The Voting Right of the Greeks Abroad

ATHENS – The changes in the Constitution will be put to vote at the parliament plenary on Monday evening after the conclusion of the Prime Minister and the other party leaders’ speeches.

In the five-day debate at the plenary as well as at the parliament’s committee for the Revision of the Constitution there were intense political disagreements and a number of arguments. However, after mutual concessions, a common ground was found for some changes.

The three main issues that attract the attention during the voting process on the final proposals are:

-The procedure for the election of the President of Republic

– the voting right of the Greeks Abroad

– the ministers’ criminal liability

The articles under revision must collect 180 votesa at least from the 300-member Greek parliament in order to be approved.