Pavlopoulos: Today We Pay Tribute to the Great Macedon Leader and Politician Constantine Karamanlis (Video)

XANTHI – “What we should keep forever as nation and people from the rich political legacy of Constantine Karamanlis it that we succeeded the great and the important when we were united” stated President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Sunday at his speech for the unveiling of Karamanlis’ statue at Diikitirio square in the town of Xanthi.

“Additionally, what we must keep is that a politician can offer to his country and leave his historic mark only when he has as exclusive guide the public and national interest without seeking for his political survival by succumbing to the sirens of populism”.

“Today, here in Xanthi, we pay tribute to the great Macedon leader and politician Constantine Karamanlis” said Pavlopoulos and referred to Karamanlis’ ethos and insight and his iconic political stature who took the country and the people out of destitution and underdevelopment and opened the way for growth and finally for the European Union.