ATHENS – The clinical condition of leftist veteran Manolis Glezos’ health continued to improve over the last 24 hours, doctors said on Saturday afternoon, to the extent that he was transferrred from the intensive care unit to the high dependency unit of the 417 Army Equity Fund Hospital’s (NIMTS) cardiology clinic.

Glezos was admitted to NIMTS on Tuesday for a neurological complaint, but was transferred to the hospital’s cardiology unit for observation due to long-standing heart condition.