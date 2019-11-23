President Pavlopoulos Slams “Turkey’s Apathy and Inhumane Treatment of Refugees”

ATHENS – President Prokopios Pavlopoulos aired his criticism on what he called Turkey’s apathy and inhumane treatment of refugees, which grossly violates the country’s obligations under international law, as well as its agreement with the European Union, while speaking at a Scouts of Greece (SHP) event held at Athens College on Saturday, where he presented the Nation’s Scouts honor to graduate scouts.

Pavlopoulos also noted that the principle of active solidarity among the EU’s member states concerning the migration crisis, among other issues, is a fundamental principle of European law and justice.

The Greek President also reminded that volunteering must become what he called a way of life for Greeks and pointed out that “humanity and solidarity have been key pillars of Greek culture since antiquity, but they are also fundamental to our common European culture today,” he concluded.