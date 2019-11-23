President Pavlopoulos Slams “Turkey’s Apathy and Inhumane Treatment of Refugees”

By ANA November 23, 2019

President Prokopios Pavlopoulos at a Scouts of Greece (SHP) event held at Athens College on Saturday (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – President Prokopios Pavlopoulos aired his criticism on what he called Turkey’s apathy and inhumane treatment of refugees, which grossly violates the country’s obligations under international law, as well as its agreement with the European Union, while speaking at a Scouts of Greece (SHP) event held at Athens College on Saturday, where he presented the Nation’s Scouts honor to graduate scouts.

Pavlopoulos also noted that the principle of active solidarity among the EU’s member states concerning the migration crisis, among other issues, is a fundamental principle of European law and justice.

The Greek President also reminded that volunteering must become what he called a way of life for Greeks and pointed out that “humanity and solidarity have been key pillars of Greek culture since antiquity, but they are also fundamental to our common European culture today,” he concluded.

Photo from the Scouts of Greece (SHP) event held at Athens College on Saturday, where President Pavlopoulos presented the Nation’s Scouts honor to graduate scouts. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Photo from the Scouts of Greece (SHP) event held at Athens College on Saturday, where President Pavlopoulos presented the Nation’s Scouts honor to graduate scouts. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Photo from the Scouts of Greece (SHP) event held at Athens College on Saturday, where President Pavlopoulos presented the Nation’s Scouts honor to graduate scouts. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available