Greek Lawyers Join Forces under New National Committee to Reclaim the Parthenon Sculptures

ATHENS- Presidents of all Bar Associations of Greece have formed a National Committee to Reclaim the Parthenon Sculptures, the Athens Bar Association said on Friday.

In their statement, the group said that in recognition of the natonal nature of the effort and the need for the greatest possible contribution to the cause, they had issued a call to 58 agencies in Greece – including universities, unions and scientists – for representatives to the committee.

Because of the large number of committee members, they said, an executive council will be established to coordinate the committee actions and implement them, while a group of specialist lawyers will also be formed to supply necessary legal support.