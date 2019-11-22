Mitsotakis Announces Gift of 10 patrol Boats by Union of Greek Shipowners (Vid)

ATHENS – The Union of Greek Shipowners (EEE) has donated to the Coast Guard 10 state-of-the-art high-speed boats that will be built in Greece based on an Icelandic design, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday following a meeting with shipowners.

The first five boats will be ready by summer 2020 and the remaining five within the first quarter of 2021.

Based on a unique Icelandic hull design, the Rafnar 1100 Cabin Bulletproof boats are all-weather and keep an even keel in rough seas, unsinkable, with a bulletproof cabin and space to accomodate the transfer of sick and injured people. With a maximum speed of 56 knots/hour, the boats also include thermal cameras, and have been tested in North Atlantic waters.

The gift through the EEE’s “Syn-Enosis” social welfare company, which was established in 2016, “will support significantly Greece’s efforts for a more effective patrolling of maritime borders, at an extremely critical time,” Premier Mitsotakis said. He thanked the shipowners and said they as individuals and EEE “continue a great tradition of serving their home country.”

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis signed the related gift agreement, in the presence of Coast Guard chief, Vice Admiral Theodoros Kliaris.

Speaking on behalf of both EEE and Syn-Enosis, Theodore Veniamis said that “shipping, one of the major production pillars of our country affirms its commitment to helping effectively and in several ways the difficult work of the Greek government in facing our era’s challenges and stand beside society’s needs.” He also thanked his fellow shipowners for responding quickly to the fundraising call.