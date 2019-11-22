Parliament President Inaugurates Exhibition Chronicling Greek Parliament’s History

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Parliament and of its Foundation for Parliamentarism and Democracy Constantine Tassoulas on Thursday evening inaugurated the exhibition ‘Greek Parliament: Milestones in a history nearly 200 years old’, held at the Foundation’s exhibition hall.

Through rare historical items and audiovisual material, the exhibition presents a narrative of almost two centuries of Greek parliamentary life, starting at the first national assemblies after the 1821 Greek War of Independence and continuing through the consolidation of parliamentary democracy (1862-1914), the crises of the interwar period, the takeover by the military junta in 1967, and the restoration of democracy in 1974 to the present.

The legislative process and parliamentary scrutiny come alive through photographs, artworks, manuscripts and leaflets, election candidates’s posters and handbills, headlines and newspaper articles, blueprints and maps, film excerpts, video archives as well as digital interactive videos.

Speaking about the evolution of the Greek state, its territorial expansion and growth in population, as well as its infrastructural modernization projects throughout time, Constantine Tassoulas stressed that “Greece’s expansion and achievements stem from parliamentary processes.” He underlined that Greece has been the best model of parliamentarianism across the entire southeast Europe.

The inauguration was attended by several former parliament presidents, including Apostolos Kaklamanis (1993-2004), Filippos Petsalnikos (2009-2012), and Nikos Voutsis (2015-2019) and several academics and scientists.

The Hellenic Parliament Foundation’s exhibition hall is located at 11 Vasilissis Sofias, but entrance is from the adjacent Sekeri Street (across from the Hellenic Parliament building).

Until it ends in fall 2020, the exhibit will be open daily 9.00-16.00, except for Thursdays & Fridays (9.00-20.00) and weekends (10.00-15.00).