Going on in Our Community

NOVEMBER 20-24

BOSTON – An Iliad, organized by Goldstar Boston Performing & Visual Arts at the Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage, 559 Washington Street in Boston, November 20-24, unfurls the final weeks of the legendary, decade-long siege where Greek legends mercilessly battled over the fall of Troy. This Obie Award–winning adaptation of Homer’s epic poem places one man on a bare stage with a simple question to ask: Has anything really changed since the Trojan War? Directed by Lisa Peterson and starring Tony Award–winning actor Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story, True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club, and This Is Us), An Iliad is a sweeping account of humanity’s unshakable attraction to violence. This encore performance brings An Iliad back to Boston after six years, giving audiences a chance to discover an astonishing, award-winning play which The Boston Globe called “nothing short of mesmerizing.” The tickets for this event are made available through Goldstar. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7:30 PM; Thursday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 PM. More information is available at Eventbrite, search: An Iliad.

NOVEMBER 23

DULUTH, GA – Live in Concert: George Skaroulis & Pam Asberry at PianoWorks, 2805 Buford Highway in Duluth, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 6-8 PM. Enjoy a delightful evening of solo piano music presented by two engaging composers and performers. Meet the artists and learn the stories behind their music. CD’s and sheet music will be available for purchase and autographing. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. As concerts can be a delightful family experience, we are pleased to offer free admission to children 12 and under accompanied by a parent. However, given the intimate nature of the event, we do ask parents to insure that their children sit quietly throughout the performance. More information is available on Eventbrite, search: Live in Concert: George Skaroulis & Pam Asberry.

FLUSHING, NY – On Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 PM, Hellenic Public Radio-Cosmos FM 91.5 invites you to its 23rd Annual Phidippides Award Gala Dinner, honoring Antonis Diamataris, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Terrace on the Park 52-11 111th Street in Flushing, NY. Please contact 718-204-8900 or ioannag@cosmosfm.org for details.

NOVEMBER 25

DAVIS, CA – A new musical group called Fasoli will perform Greek bohemian music as the featured act at the Village Homes Performers’ Circle, 2661 Portage Bay East in Davis, Monday, Nov. 25. After this month’s session, the open mic will skip December and resume in January. Fasoli, “bean” in Greek, is a group of musicians based in Davis who have an interest in international music and dance. The group is led by bouzouki player Fotis Fotiou, originally from Athens, Greece, who shares his love for Greek bohemian music with the members of Fasoli: Julia Van Horn on vocals, Goran Muhlert on bass, Wendy Silk on accordion and piano, and Stephanie Thayer on tuberlekey and drums. Fasoli will be accompanied in their November performance by the belly dancer Aditi. Rebetiko, tsifteteli, and swing are among the styles to be performed. The Village Homes Performers’ Circle is a free acoustic open mic event that welcomes performers of all levels and creative expressions as well as audience members who simply come to enjoy the performances. No tickets or reservations are required. It is held the fourth Monday of each month, except December. Signup begins at 6:45 PM, with signup performances (one song, five minutes each) from 7-8:15 PM. The featured act performs from 8:30-9 PM. More information is available on Facebook, search: Village Homes Performers’ Circle.

NOVEMBER 26

MANHATTAN – On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6 PM, the Manhattan Chapters of the AHEPA Family, Delphi #25 and DOP-Evryklea #36, invite you to their Joint Monthly Social & Networking event at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan. All existing members and those interested in becoming members are invited to attend. Please contact ahepa25.delphinyc@gmail.com for details.

NOVEMBER 28

BOSTON – Greek singers Trifonas Samaras and Sasa Basta perform their hottest tracks at Royale’s Thanksgiving Night concert on Thursday, Nov. 28, doors open 8 PM at the Royale Boston, 279 Tremont Street. More information and tickets are available on Eventbrite, search: Trifonas Samaras and Sasa Basta.

NOVEMBER 29

MANHATTAN – On Friday, Nov. 29, 5 PM, the Hellenic Medical Society of New York invites you to its scholarship event titled Seeing is Believing: Improving Visualization in Neurosurgery, featuring Dr. Constantinos G. Hadjipanayis, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurosurgery & Oncological Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, at Lenox Hill Hospital – Einhorn Auditorium, 131 East 76th Street in Manhattan. Please visit www.hmsny.org for details.

NOVEMBER 30

MANHATTAN – On Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 PM, the Hellenic Medical Society of New York invites you to its 83rd Annual Scholarship Gala, honoring Dr. Constantinos G. Hadjipanayis, Angeliki Frangou, Dr. Ariadna Papageorge, and Dr. John Xethalis, at the JW Marriott Essex House, 160 Central Park S in Manhattan. Please visit www.hmsny.org for details.

OAK BROOK, IL – On Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30 PM, at the Chicago Marriott Oak Brook (Elmhurst Room) 1401 West 22nd Street in Oak Brook, the Greek Women’s University Club presents “A Woman’s Place Is in Politics” with speaker Joanne Anton, a public servant with more than two decades of experience. Anton was the recent Transition Director for Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin and previously responsible for Senator Herb Kohl’s successful statewide re-election campaigns in 2000 and 2006. Gentlemen are welcome. $10 includes coffee and dessert. More information is available by phone: 630-487-7678.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA – The Evil Eye Comedy Tour with Angelo Tsarouchas and Frank Spadone comes to the Hellenic Community of Vancouver, 4500 Arbutus Street in Vancouver, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 PM. Their comedy is inspired from their family lives, being parents, being married, and being children of immigrant parents. Add a dash of religious guilt, a pinch of superstition, and a generous amount of cultural misunderstanding and you have the perfect recipe for some very funniest situations and stories to be told. Individually they will take the stage to entertain audiences for a great night of hilarity and fun. You get two great comics for the price of one! Stay with us afterwards for a fun-filled Greek night! Cocktail munchies included. Cash bar and pizza sales by-the-slice available. For more info on Frank and Angelo, visit their websites at frankspadone.com and tsarouchas.com. More information and tickets available on Eventbrite, search: Evil Eye Comedy Tour w/Angelo Tsarouchas & Frank Spadone.

DECEMBER 2

MANHATTAN – Maria Callas: Icons of Sound (Genesis) is presented by The Treasury NYC at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Dec. 2, 7 PM. More information is available on Facebook, search: Maria Callas: Icons of Sound (Genesis).

DECEMBER 3

MANHATTAN – On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 PM, Antonis Kotsonas, Assistant Professor of Mediterranean History and Archaeology at the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World (ISAW) at NYU, presents the lecture The Discovery of Knossos by the Cretan Antiquarian Minos Kalokairinos: Politics and Research Agendas in the Early Days of Aegean Archaeology in the ISAW Lecture Hall, 15 East 84th Street in Manhattan. The reception following this lecture will celebrate recent publications by ISAW community members, including Antonis Kotsonas’ book publication, A Companion to the Archaeology of Early Greece and the Mediterranean, co-editor, Irene S. Lemos (Wiley-Blackwell, October 2019). Admission to lecture closes 10 minutes after scheduled start time. Registration is required at isaw.nyu.edu/rsvp.

DECEMBER 5

MANHATTAN – George Dalaras: The Songs of Our Life concert on Thursday, Dec. 5, 7-10 PM, at the Apollo Theater, 253 West 125th Street in Manhattan. The concert also features Michalis Tzouganakis, Aspasia Stratigou, Alexandros Tzouganakis and Band. More information is available online: www.globeent.com and by phone: 718-721-1969 and 718-390-0490. Tickets also available on www.ticketmaster.com.

DECEMBER 7

EAST MEADOW – The Choir of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church will present its Annual Christmas Concert at 7 PM on Saturday, Dec. 7, featuring a program of Orthodox and Western hymns and carols. The choir will be joined by the Saint Vladimir’s Seminary Chorale and the concert will be live streamed by Ancient Faith Radio. Advent refreshments will be served after the concert. A Christmas boutique will also be held during the reception. Admission and reception are both free of charge. Vespers (evening prayer) will be held at 6 PM. The church is located at 369 Green Avenue, East Meadow. For more information, call: 516-362-1352, email: htocem@gmail.com, or visit: www.htocem.org.

DECEMBER 8

CAMP VERDE, AZ – Beautifully blending the sounds and rhythms of their native Greek culture, the Desert Southwest, and the warm inviting romance of the Spanish guitar, The Sahnas Brothers (Thano and Demitri) have created a magical and intimate Mediterranean style. Their live performance blends dynamic musicianship with stories and a little comedy. On Sunday, Dec. 8, 3-5 PM, they will present a variety of Holiday music at the Phillip England Performing Arts Center, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde. More information and tickets are available on Eventbrite, search: Sahnas Brothers Holiday Show.