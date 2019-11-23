Deputy Foreign Minister Diamataris in North America

NEW YORK – Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for Greeks living abroad Antonis Diamataris has started his North American tour.

The Deputy Minister began in Washington, DC for the conference titled Southeast Europe and East Med: New Strategies, New Perspectives, organized by the Delphi Economic Forum and the newspaper Kathimerini in association with the Hellenic American Leadership Council. He participated in a panel discussion moderated by Endy Zemenides alongside Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt and Mike Manatos on how to deepen the bilateral relationship between Greece and the United States via congressional action as part of his duties, having taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as Publisher/Editor of The National Herald to assume his post with the government of New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The new Deputy Minister also met with United States Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey and visited Greece’s Embassy in the nation’s capital.

Diamataris continued to Baltimore where he asked to see former Senator Paul Sarbanes, an individual he considers a close friend. During their meeting, Diamataris gave Sarbanes two letters of gratitude – one from the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, and the other from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The letters thanked the Senator for all his contributions throughout the years to the Greek/Cypriot-American community, as well as to Greece. Also present at the meeting were Emmanuel Koubarakis and Peter and Tom Maroudas.

The minister then went to New York for one night to attend the American Friends of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum Annual Benefit Cocktail Reception where he was honored alongside Stellene Vollandes, the editor-in-chief of Town & Country Magazine.

On Wednesday, November 19, Diamataris flew to Canada where he first visited Montreal before heading to Toronto. In addition to meeting with representatives of political organizations, the minister also visited Greek diaspora schools and cultural centers and held a community meeting open to all expats where he spoke with the community and answered questions about Hellenism, voting, and upgrading services at the consulates.

While in Toronto, Diamataris will meet with Archbishop Sotirios of Canada, visit the Consulate General, the Lebanese cultural center, and have a meeting with the board of directors of the Toronto Greek community.

On Monday, November 25, Diamataris will end his North American tour in New York where he will participate in an open discussion at the Consulate General and visit New York University, where he will meet with Katherine Fleming, the Alexander S. Onassis Professor of Hellenic Culture and Civilization in the Department of History.