The SNFCC Christmas World comes to life in December

ATHENS – Once again this year, everyone and everything at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC)—from the people, to the trees, to the fountains—is putting on their most dazzling festive attire. All are invited to come enjoy the magical world they create!

An Ice Rink at the Canal, light Installations at Stavros Niarchos Park, huge Christmas trees at the Agora, a festive party on November 30, and a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration are just a sampling of what has made the SNFCC a favorite holiday destination and made visiting a Christmas tradition for thousands.

At the Christmas World, which comes to life again this year through an exclusive grant by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), all of December is full of festivities, and each day holds new surprises. Games, creative activities, arts, and sports will make this holiday season genuinely special for visitors of all ages.

Festive Lights illuminate the SNFCC!

On Saturday, November 30, at 18:00, the Christmas World of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) comes to life with a—literally—dazzling show!

Thousands of Christmas lights twinkle on trees along the Canal, the lavishly decorated Christmas trees at the Agora are revealed in all their glory, and light installations at Stavros Niarchos Park playfully interact with visitors. The Ice Rink once again comes alive as the first skaters glide on fresh ice to the sounds of the GNO Children’s Choir. And Christmas tunes inspire spectacular water shows put on by the Dancing Fountains in the Canal!

The celebration culminates in a party at the Agora. This year we hit the ground dancing with soul queen Idra Kayne, and a live Christmas-themed concert sets the festive tone.

New Year’s Eve at the SNFCC!

On December 31, the Christmas World of the SNFCC reaches the peak of its glory with a New Year’s Eve celebration that in recent years has become an annual rite for thousands of visitors of all ages from Athens and beyond.

Just a few minutes after midnight, visitors will welcome 2020 by taking part in the SNF RUN: 2020 FIRST RUN at the SNFCC Christmas World! This year, runners’ participation and an additional contribution from SNF will go toward supporting nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping vulnerable children. This year’s partner organizations are the Spring Children, Angels of Joy, and the “Good Shepherd” Minors Protection Association of Piraeus. Live commentary on the SNF RUN: 2020 FIRST RUN will be provided by iMEdD Managing Director, SNF DIALOGUES Executive Director and Journalist, Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou.

At the same time, the Dancing Fountains at the Canal welcome the New Year with two spectacular new shows featuring favorite melodies and original water choreographies. The evening culminates with a majestic DJ set by Eddie Piller, a legendary artist on the British music scene of the last 40 years!

And on New Year’s Day, be sure not to miss the live broadcast of the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert!

All November 30 and December 31 events will be livestreamed at www.SNF.org/live.