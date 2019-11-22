Appreciating Those Who Fought In Vietnam

By Andrew Manatos and Mike Manatos November 22, 2019

FILE - In this March 14, 1973, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain, center, is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., to Hanoi, Vietnam's Gia Lam Airport, after McCain was released from captivity. (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File)

John Calamos recently helped us recognize an important reality about our country’s heroes. Calamos, the founder of Calamos Investments and President of the National Hellenic Museum, was the first Vietnam war veteran to receive the Washington Oxi Day Foundation’s Michael Jaharis Service Award. At this ceremony on October 24, amid Washington DC’s magnificent monuments, we learned that John risked his life in 400 battles in Vietnam, where he recorded over 1,000 hours of flight time – 833 of those …

