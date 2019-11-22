New Democracy Tables Final Version of Amendment on the Voting Rights of Greeks Abroad

ATHENS – The final version of ruling New Democracy’s proposed constitutional amendment concerning the voting rights of Greeks abroad was submitted to the Parliament plenary on Friday, by ND general rapporteur Kostas Tzavaras.

The ND proposals outlines the main directions of the measure, which will then be made specific in draft legislation to be tabled in Parliament in the coming days.

The ruling party has proposed the addition of a new, fourth paragraph to Article 54 which states:

“With the law of paragraph 4 of Article 51, there can be laid down the conditions for the exercise of the right to vote in their place of residence of voters that reside outside the [Greek] territory, such as a real bond with the country, personal presence at a polling station, time of absence from the country or presence in the country for a certain time in the past. With the law of the previous passage it can be ordained that it is mandatory for certain positions of the state deputy electoral ticket of each party of paragraph 3 of the present article to be taken by Greeks abroad. The law can provide that the ballots cast by voters who vote in polling stations outside [Greek] territory do not count in a specific electoral precinct but on a nationwide level. With the law of paragraph 1 of the present article there can be established one or more electoral precincts for Greeks abroad, in a departure from paragraph 2 of the present article.”

Effectively, the ND proposal makes it possible to: pass a law with the votes of 200 MPs that permits state deputy election tickets to include expatriate Greeks, including them in the electorate body; permits political parties to also have representatives of Greeks abroad on their state deputy tickets; determine how the votes of expatriate Greeks will be counted – whether in individual precincts or as part of the nationwide vote – through a law that is passed by a relative majority; allow the founding of expatriate precincts abroad through a law requiring 180 votes to pass.