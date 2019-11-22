HACF Event: Antonakos: A Modernist’s Byzantium, Concert & Discussion

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presented Stephen Antonakos: A Modernist’s Byzantium, Concert and Panel Discussion on November 20, at The Morgan Library & Museum, Gilder Lehrman Hall, in Midtown Manhattan.

Dr. Helen C. Evans, Mary and Michael Jaharis Curator of Byzantine Art at the Metropolitan Museum, and Robert Storr, artist, curator, and critic, discussed the Byzantine manifestations found throughout six decades of the late Greek-American artist Antonakos’ work. Projected images illustrated Evans’ presentation on both the Modernist …