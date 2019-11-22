Greek Terror Suspect Taunts Cops Over Attacks, Weapons Cache

ATHENS – A man who Greek police said is a member of the Revolutionary Self-Defense terrorist group said two suspects being held for possession of explosives and firearms aren’t with the group and that one who let him hide bags in his house didn’t know what was in them.

In a message posted on an anti-establishment website, Dimitris Hatzivasileiadis, a 46-year-old who police believe took part in a robbery in the Athens suburb of Holargos and was accidentally shot in the foot, said the suspect in whose house police found numerous firearms was a “personal friend” who agreed to help him “at a difficult time.”

During the Nov. 9 police sweep, authorities raided 13 houses, seizing five AK-47 assault rifles, a submachine gun, two pistols, detonators, dynamite, TNT and grenades, with counter-terrorism police arresting two male suspects, aged 41 and 43, who are accused of involvement in terrorism activities, and of possession of explosives and firearms.

They have also been linked to a robbery at a betting shop in Holargos in October, in five attacks against the former PASOK Socialist party’s headquarters in Athens and three attacks targeting the embassies of Mexico and France.

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis took office in July 7 snap elections vowing to crack down on lawlessness and violence after ousting the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that is riddled with terrorist and anarchist sympathizers and who were accused by critics of condoning lawlessness and wrongdoing.