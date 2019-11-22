New Democracy Holds Runaway 14-Point Lead Over SYRIZA

ATHENS – Greek voters are loving New Democracy’s push to enforce no smoking laws and rid the anarchist-dominated neighborhood in Greece’s capital of squatters and drug dealers, giving the Conservatives a 14-point lead over the major opposition Radical Left SYRIZA.

New Democracy ousted the leftists in July 7 snap elections with now Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis making good on campaign pledges, especially repeatedly sending police into Exarchia to take it back from the anarchists and stop lawlessness and violence.

Voters also lauded the party for being the first to start beginning a 10-year-old No Smoking law that was ignored. Inspectors aided by police have been doing spot checks of restaurants, cafes, bars and other public places where smoking is not allowed.

New Democracy won the election by 8.32 percent and has been building a bigger lead with SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras reverting to his old ways of sniping from the sidelines and attacking the Conservatives for doing what he did, with Mitsotakis also luring foreign investors scared off by leftist tax hikes and an anti-business attitude.

The survey by the company Pulse for SKAI TV gave New Democracy a 38-24 percent gap over SYRIZA, the leftists losing 7.53 percent from the tally they got in the election they lost after reneging on anti-austerity promises for 4 ½ years.

Even more startling, if elections were held today, the survey gave a 70-17 percent margin for New Democracy which is beginning to run away in voter preference with Tsipras scrambling to fashion a new strategy.

The center-left alliance Movement for Change (KINAL) got 6 percent in the survey, slipping from the 8.1 percent it won in the election as it remains nearly invisible and politically irrelevant although led by former PASOK Socialists whose party went bust after going against its alleged principles in backing austerity while serving New Democracy in the coalition beaten by SYRIZA in January, 2015.

Fourth was the KKE Communists in their traditional place at 5.5 percent, while the anti-immigrant Greek Solution followed with 4 percent and former SYRIZA finance chief Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRa25 last with 3. 5 percent, with nine percent of voters undecided.

Respondents gave Mitsotakis a 45-26 percent preference as Prime Minister over Tsipras, who has tried to move his party more toward the center in what he called a Progressive Alliance while trying to figure out how to win back voters.

Asked about the abolition of the so-called asylum law making universities a no-go area for police, 66 percent said they agree or probably agree with the measure while 23 percent said they disagree, with 40 percent of SYRIZA voters also backing the move.

Some 75 percent said they were in favor of the law banning smoking in public places in a crackdown that brought a fine for a restaurant owner and a smoking customer.