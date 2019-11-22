KKE Leader Refers to “Criminal” Policies and Mistakes in Managing Migration Crisis

IOANNINA- Communist Party of Greece (KKE) General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas spoke of a ‘criminal policy’ and ‘mistakes’ in the management of the migration and refugee crisis in statement at the city of Ioannina on Thursday.

Koutsoumbas, who is paying a two-day visit to the region of Ioannina, underlined that “all the hotspots on the islands should be shut down, there should not be any closed centres, which are essentially fortresses, camps and prisons for the uprooted.” He also said that families should be reunited, that solutions for the problems faced by children need to be found quickly, asylum granted to those that are entitled whiel the rest should be sent home.

The KKE leader met with the rector of the University of Ioannina Triantafyllos Albanis, with whom he discussed issues relating to the education system. He stressed that the student and educational movement must fight for the improvement of universities without involving the private sector and without the abolition or violation of university asylum so as to best protect the interests of the students and the quality of the degrees they receive, ensuring that they can find stable and permanent jobs in their field that secure them a living wage.