At Legislature’s Early Voting Hearing, Gianaris Pushes State, City Boards for More Sites

NEW YORK – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris attended a hearing about New York’s newly-enacted Early Voting laws. This was the first legislative hearing about the new election law since early voting took place. Among the witnesses to testify were leadership from the State and City Boards of Election and voting rights advocates.

“At a time when voting rights are under assault, we must fight for our democracy because there’s nothing more important than the right to vote,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “Our new Senate Majority made voter registration easier and access to the ballot box fairer. I am pleased we took some time to look at lessons learned and discuss ways to help even more people participate next year.”

Senator Gianaris sponsored the early voting legislation – authored by Senator Zellnor Myrie – which passed the Senate and was signed into law earlier this year. Initially, only seven sites were planned for Queens until Senator Gianaris pushed the Board of Elections to expand early voting sites. The Board then doubled the number of early voting sites throughout Queens because of Senator Gianaris’ demands. Senator Gianaris will continue pressing the Board of Elections for more poll sites throughout Queens and the City ahead of 2020 elections.

Before the election, Senator Gianaris mailed reminders to his constituents encouraging them to vote early and informing them of their poll sites.