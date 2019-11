MORIA, Lesvos – Τhe number of migrants and refugees at the Moria Reception and Identification Centre on the island of Lesvos on Thursday exceeded 16,000 after the arrivals of seven boats carrying 224 foreign nationals.

According to the Northern Aegean police headquarters, the population of the Moria hotspot at 13:00 on Thursday was 16,023.

Police said that 942 people arrived in Lesvos over the last four days.