Philhellene Maloney Elected Chair of House Committee on Oversight and Reform

WASHINGTON, DC – On November 20, after the House Caucus vote electing Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) as the new permanent chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Maloney replaces the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died last month.

Leading the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee is a key role in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The Congresswoman released the following statement:

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to my colleagues for entrusting me with the chairmanship. I’m honored by this opportunity to do more for the American people and will do my best to follow the honorable example that Chairman Cummings left for us all. There’s much work to be done, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.