Pavlopoulos Praises Greek Military on the Occasion of Armed Forces Day

ATHENS- The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, on Thursday praised the combat readiness of the Armed Forces, noting that they ably defend Greece and its sovereignty against all threats of harm.

Pavlopoulos made the statement on the occassion of Armed Forces Day.

The president underlined that “with feelings of absolute confidence in the principles and combat readiness of our Armed Forces, our people and our nation express their gratitude to them, recognising that, by exemplary respect for the principles and values of democracy, they are ably defending our homeland and our national sovereignty against any and all threat and danger, wherever it may come from.”

Pavlopoulos visited the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, where he observed the service for the celebration of the Armed Forces, and afterwards laid a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.