Salem State Professor Trying to Pay for Students Greece Trip

SALEM, MA- Mandy Lobraico, a philosophy professor at Salem State University in Massachusetts, said she never forgot taking a student trip abroad to Greece and years later wants to give others the same experience as she’s trying to raise $75,000 for them to go too.

“They understand I might not make it, but I could at least lower the cost,” she told Wicked Local Salem about her quest.

She loved her time in Greece so much she went back a year later expecting to stay, but left after three months although keeping her obsession with philosophy and Socrates that gave her a career and outlook on life.

“Students at Salem University work just to pay tuition,” she said and she’s trying to find ways to raise the money for them after a first effort, a raffle, didn’t go so well.

“Some of these kids have never been out of the country,” she said. “It would be like a dream for them.” The students’ itinerary includes Athens, Cape Sounion and the Temple of Poseidon, Delphi, the Sanctuary of Apollo, and Santorini, which many people think is the Lost City of Atlantis.