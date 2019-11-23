Healthy Food, Earnings Too, Cava Taking Off

NEW YORK – With more Americans turning to healthy fast-casual restaurants, Cava, a chain specializing in Greek and Mediterranean food, has caught on so fast it’s spreading its mission and food across the country where others are pulling back or fading.

Cava has 88 locations across 12 states in the East Coast, Texas, and Southern California and is even taking a chance on high-rent New York, opening a branch in Union Square in Manhattan and another in trendy Brooklyn where residents are always looking for the next big thing.

It was launched as Cava Mezze in Rockville, Maryland in 2007 by three first-generation Greek Americans, specializing in Mediterranean food. Ted Xenohristos, Ike Grigoropoulos and Dimitri Moshovitis, who serves as executive chef, were the three founders, and are still immersed in the business, said Forbes magazine.

Brett Schulman, an industry vet, was brought in as CEO when the third Cava opened to take it to the next level as the chain keeps acquiring, buying the Plano, Texas-based Zoe’s Kitchen and its Greek food specialty menu that’s a natural fit. Entrees are so customized that diners can choose among 50 offerings and people are eating it up.