Hippocratic Cancer Foundation’s Wings to Cure Gala Supports Out Of Box Research

By Anthe Mitrakos November 22, 2019

“Highlight a Scientist Award” recipient Dr. Frank D. Eckerdt, HCRF Chair Eleni Bousis, HCRF Honorary Chair Nicole Boufis, and Dr. Leonidas Platanias. (Photo: courtesy of Furla Studio)

CHICAGO – With the support of some 1,000 guests, the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation’s Wings to Cure Gala helped raise vital funds to accelerate high-impact translational research conducted at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

Now in its fourth year, the black-tie event was held in the charming Aon Grand Ballroom, November 16th, at Chicago’s famous Navy Pier. The evening was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Tina Mantis, HCRF board member and gala co-chair, and HCRF …

