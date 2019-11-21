Pan-Rhodian Society Apollon New York No. 3 Holds Meeting and Elections

ASTORIA – The Pan-Rhodian Society of America Apollon New York Chapter No. 3 held its annual winter meeting and elections on November 17 at the Pan-Coan Society headquarters in Astoria. Outgoing president Savvas Sotrillis thanked all those present for attending, including President of the Federation of Dodecanese Societies Maria Marangos (Kalymnos), President of the Symi Association Evangelia Kammas, National Dodecanese Council of America President Manolis Cassotis (Karpathos), educator Timoleon Kokkinos (Nisyros), and Dodecanesian Studies Institute President Demosthenes Triantafyllou (Nisyros).

Sotrillis said that it was time to bring in new leadership for the chapter while noting that he would stay on and offer his support and guidance as needed.

The annual financial briefing by outgoing Treasurer Petros Hatzimichalis and the general briefing by outgoing General Secretary Nikos Kartalis followed with a report on the Pan-Rhodian Society of America convention held in Baltimore October 4-6, including issues such as the concession by the Municipality of Rhodes for the seaside property at Kolympia, the donation of the Statue of Dorieus by the Society on the island of Rhodes, and the establishment of two new associations under the auspices of Pan-Rhodian Society, the Scientists and Professionals Association and the Rhodes Student Association.

Reference was also made to the two important events held at the Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia at the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs, CT on October 12-13, the 100th anniversary commemoration of the so-called Bloody Easter and the event honoring the Greek Jews of Rhodes at which the government was represented by the Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras.

Incoming President Kartalis thanked all those present for their continuing support and looked forward to helping the chapter in all its efforts and especially to helping the membership grow.

Also elected were Kalliopi Ziangos as Vice President, Thalia Tzortzis-Vlepakis as Treasurer, and Eleni Sakellis as General Secretary.

Kartalis noted the upcoming events for the chapter and also the other member societies of the Federation of Dodecanese Societies and its Youth, including the Christmas parties, and into next year with the cutting of the vasilopita events, the Dodecanese Unification celebration, and the Greek Independence Parade in New York.

Among those present were the outgoing vice president Kathy Frangopoulos, Ereni Hatzimichalis, Evangelia Platella, and Paraskevi Saviou.