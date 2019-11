NASHUA, NH – The Church of St. Philip in Nashua, New Hampshire, the only parish in New England and in the entire country bearing the name of the Holy Apostle Philip, celebrated its Feast Day with Vespers and Artoklasia (blessing of loaves) services on November 13.

Fr. Gregorios Trakas from the Assumption parish in Manchester, NH, Fr. Alex Chetsas of St. Philip’s, Fr. Athanasios Chininis from the Transfiguration parish in Lowell, MA who served at St. Philip’s for seventeen years, Fr. …