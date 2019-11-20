Tsitsipas Wins ATP Final Title, His Mom and Baghdatis Offer Comments

LONDON – In an interview on ATP Tennis Radio Stefanos Tsitsipas’ mother Yulia spoke about her son’s ATP Finals title in London at the O2 arena on November 17, Tennis World reported. Analyzing the final match, she said, “It was really tight until the last point. He has an amazing fighting spirit. The final was already a very good result but it’s not always about the results, it’s about how you play and the semifinal against Roger Federer was the best match. In the final there were more nerves but Stefanos managed to keep them.”

The former world No. 8 Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus said, Tennis World reported, “It was an important day for Stefanos and Greece, that has gone tough past years and it’s good to have players like Tsitsipas inspiring people. We are very proud of him and happy to have him as a role model. Stefanos thinks differently, he analyses the game very well. The future belongs to him. He is one of the guys who can stay at the top and be consistent at winning Grand Slams. I did not expect him to improve fast but he has discipline and determination that is beyond anyone.”

Baghdatis continued, “His mind is decisive. He only thinks about tennis, being on the court, practicing and giving everything he has. He loves the game. He eats and drinks tennis, just like Federer. He has a background of tennis and that’s a really important thing in his life.”

The year-end tournament also offered Baghdatis his first opportunity to work as a TV commentator during the year-end tournament for the first time, Tennis World reported, adding his comment on the experience, “I was not expecting it, it was fun, something different, it was a good challenge and I really loved it.”