FedHATTA Meeting Seeks to Promote Tourism Cooperation with Azerbaijan

ATHENS- FedHATTA President Lyssandros Tsilidis had a meeting with tourism officials from Azerbaijan, in the presence of HATTA President Stathis Skretas, to discuss ways in which the two countries’ tourism professionals can cooperate, as well as promote their respective destinations.

This was not FedHATTA’s first attempt to approach the Azerbaijani market, as through its associations, the federation had the opportunity to put Greek tour operators in contact with their Azeri counterparts during a fam trip organised by HATTA in 2010.

Azerbaijan is a rapidly growing tourist market, which in recent years has invested primarily in hotel infrastructure and in promoting its historical and cultural tradition. “Improving air travel will certainly be an asset to tourist flow in both countries, but things seem to be improving every year, at a steady pace for the development of business relations between Azerbaijan and Greece,” Tsilidis said. The promotion of this destination for Greek professionals online will soon be launched by FedHATTA.