Mitsotakis: New European Commission Must Replace Dublin Regulation for Asylum Application

ZAGREB, Croatia – Sharing the burden of migration flows and solidarity among EU countries should not remain an empty promise, but should form the core of a policy supporting countries that form the external borders of the European Union, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, at the European People’s Party (EPP) congress and summit.

Addressing a panel of new EPP deputies at the European Parliament, Mitsotakis said that the situation in Greece had reached its limits. “Right now, we are receiving 500 refugees and migrants on a daily basis. The situation on the islands is very difficult,” the Greek premier said in response to a question.

On another question regarding the new European Commission’s basic priority, he said it should focus on what needs to be done towards a new unified asylum policy that will replace the Dublin Regulation for asylum application. (The regulation entered into force in 2013.)

According to the Migration and Home Affairs page of the European Commission, “The large-scale, uncontrolled arrival of migrants and asylum seekers has put a strain not only on many member states’ asylum systems, but also on the Common European Asylum System as a whole.”

The volume and concentration of arrivals, it notes, “has exposed in particular the weaknesses of the Dublin System, which establishes the member state responsible for examining an asylum application based primarily on the first point of irregular entry.”

Younger generations will have to deal with the challenges of environmental protection, economic inequalities and the gap in digital skills, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday at an event on youth participation in European politics.

Mitsotakis was special guest at the event, which is part of the European People’s Party’s (EPP) Statutory Congress for the election of its new leadership and of the EPP’s Summit. The proceedings opened on Wednesday and the two-day schedule includes addresses by the Greek premier and New Democracy (ND) leader, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his successor, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the Cyprus Republic Nicos Anastasiades.

“Development will come through people with skills who are now abroad and will return to Greece if the right conditions are set,” the Greek premier said, and highlighted the creation of new jobs, tax reduction, and digital skill training as being most important. “If we, as center-right parties, do not provide solutions to these challenges, we create space for populists,” he stressed.

Mitsotakis also spoke of Greece’s “determination to become a pioneer country in managing climate change,” while he added that young people were also occupied by the issue of inequalities created by globalization.

Before his address, the Greek premier took part in the vote for the new EPP leader and only candidate, outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk, who will succeed French politician Joseph Daul.

Mitsotakis’ schedule on Wednesday includes bilateral meetings with with the European Commission’s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, Prime Ministers of Romania Ludovic Orban and Norway Erna Solberg and former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. In the evening will attend the expanded EPP Summit.

On Thursday, 08:00 (09:00 Greek time), the Greek prime minister will meet with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic. At 10:00 (11:00 Greek time), Mitsotakis will participate in a panel discussion on the EPP’s initiatives to tackle climate change. At 11:50 (12:50 Greek time) the prime minister is to deliver his central address to the EPP congress.