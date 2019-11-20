FM Dendias: Greece Stands Firmly by Greek Ethnic Minority in Albania

By ANA November 20, 2019

FILE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS- Greece stands firmly by the Greek ethnic minority of Albania, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday after meeting with community representatives in Athens.

Dendias met with representatives of Albania’s Democratic Union of the Greek Minority “Omonoia” and the Human Rights Party at the ministry.

In a tweet on the meeting, Dendias said, “Greece steadfastly stands by the Greek ethnic minority of Albania.”

Separately on Twitter, the minister accepted a photograph taken in 1909 and depicting students at the Greek School on the Himare Mountain, where Dendias’ ancestors came from.

