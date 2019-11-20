Hellenic League for Human Rights Calls for Review of Media Reports on Police Violence

ATHENS- The Hellenic League for Human Rights called the political leadership of security forces in Greece and related authorities to check incidents reported lately in the media about “uncontrollable police violence.”

In a statement on Wednesday the League said that media was replete with cases and audiovisual backup of “repeated incidents of extensively arbitrary behavior by police.” It also called out Greek politicians and influencers who “publicly justify or, even worse, applaud such behavior.”

Urging the state to assume its responsibility, the League said that Greece needs strong institutions that respect human dignity in all cases and under any circumstances, which will guarantee social cohesion.