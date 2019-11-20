Pavlopoulos: SNF Continues the Tradition of National Benefactors

President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos attended on Wednesday a ceremony for the delivery of the new buildings, restored by Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), of the Military Academy in the southern Attica suburb of Vari.

Pavlopoulos, on behalf of the Greek State, thanked the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for the new donation and offer, which is added to an already emblematic series of donations. He noted that the Foundation has once again become a “successor of the tradition of major national benefactors ….whose contributions supported the nation, especially in crucial periods.”

Five newly renovated dormitories were inaugurated on Wednesday, November 20τη, at the Hellenic Army Academy. The renovation was made possible through a $2 million grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. In addition to the renovations, the grant also includes fellowships for Greek officers for postgraduate studies abroad, in collaboration with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Postgraduate School.

The SNF grant furthers the Hellenic Army Academy’s goal of providing students with quality living conditions and opportunities for high-level military and academic training. The Hellenic Army Academy is more than a military academy, and its educational purview is not limited to military science. It also offers research in related applied sciences, as well as social, cultural, and political education for its students. Graduates of the Hellenic Army Academy have distinguished themselves not only through military accomplishments, but also through scientific achievement. It is noteworthy that the first civil engineers in Greece, as well as physics and mathematics teachers, came from the Hellenic Army Academy before the corresponding departments were established in Greek universities.

The SNF grant to the Hellenic Army Academy reflects the Foundation’s multidimensional mission to contribute to Greek society, including to the country’s armed forces. To this end, SNF made a $5.9 million grant to the 401 General Military Hospital of Athens for the renovation and expansion of its Radiotherapy Department. The grant covers the purchase and installation of two state-of-the-art linear accelerators to improve care for both military personnel and civilians, who will have access to the services of the upgraded Radiotherapy Department. The two new linear accelerators will be in clinical operation by the end of the year. Additionally, SNF made a $6.1 million grant to the 251 Air Force General Hospital for the purchase of medical equipment for five of the hospital’s departments. The 251 Air Force General Hospital is open to civilians too, ensuring that the SNF grant benefits Greek society at large.