Jesus Christ! Holy Hell! Sweet Mother of God, Sweet baby Jesus! Whose idea was this?

You can ignore that Greece’s former Premier, leader, Looney Left SYRIZA leader Alexis ‘Tieless’ Tsipras, an atheist, didn’t want to put his hand on a bible when he was sworn in because no one’s going to be hurt, but who in the new New Democracy regime thought it was a good idea to put people in jail for two years for mocking God or religion?

Pushed by …