ATHENS – While 22 defendants convicted in the long-running bribery case in which a subsidiary of the German engineering company Siemens was charged with payoffs to get state contracts, a law passed by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA just before losing office led to a downgrading of charges and others being dropped.

It took 14 years for the case to finally end with some 64 defendants charged with a range of crimes including money laundering over some 70 million euros ($77.45 million) in bribes paid by the German electronics giant and its local subsidiary to clinch a contract with then state-owned telecoms provider OTE. Ten defendants have died since the investigation started.

Among those found guilty by the Athens court that has been hearing the case for the past three years was former Siemens Hellas CEO Michalis Christoforakos, who was arrested in Munich in 2009 and held there for questioning rather than being extradited to Greece.

Christoforakos, who has dual German and Greek nationality, reportedly paid Siemens 1.2 million euros ($1.33 million) in an out-of-court settlement, according to Der Spiegel.

Christos Karavelas, Siemens Hellas’ former commercial director who violated the terms of his parole in 2009 and fled to Germany, was also found guilty in abstentia, as were two former executives of the parent company, Reinhard Siekaczek and Michael Kutschenreuter. Both have been convicted by courts in Germany, in 2008 and 2010, said Kathimerini and Greek media.

Karavelas, a former company official and trade unionist with the one-time state-run telephone utility in Greece, OTE, fled the country for South America.

Swiss-French banker Jean-Claude Oswald, who went missing in 2018 after violating his parole, was also found guilty, lessening the findings as the top tier of those found guilty won’t face justice in Greece and with no account of where the money went.

The Athens court cleared Theodoros Tsoukatos, a consultant to former prime minister Kostas Simitis accused of distributed a million deutschmarks ($566,358) in payoffs, but left untouched because the statue of limitations expired on the crime.

Tsoukatos claimed he merely accepted the money as a donation to then ruling PASOK party, which he said he turned over to the party’s fund with no report who got it or where it went or if a money trail was followed during the prosecution.

Another five defendants were cleared as a result of recent amendments to Greece’s penal code concerning bribery in the private sector passed by SYRIZA just before it was ousted in July 7 snap elections by New Democracy, which hasn’t moved to upgrade all the charges in some of the cases.