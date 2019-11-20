Slamming EU, Mitsotakis Says Refugees, Migrants Will Move Off Islands

ATHENS – Ripping the European Union, which closed its borders to refugees and migrants, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Greece’s 13 regional governors that he will tie funding for their governments to their support for his plan to move thousands out of island camps and detention centers to the mainland.

That technically violates a swap deal between the EU and Turkey, which has has allowed human traffickers to keep sending refugees and migrants to Greek islands – another more than 40,000 the past few months.

With some 96,000 in Greece, Mitsotakis said he wants to return 20,000 deemed ineligible for asylum back to Turkey, where they first went fleeing war and strife in their homelands in a bid to get to prosperous countries in the EU before the door was slammed shut on them.

Since the deal was signed in 2016, Turkey has taken back only about 2000 while now claiming that the Greek government – which said Turkey isn’t stopping human traffickers and is allowing more refugees and migrants to be sent – has pushed back thousands, without offering proof.

Mitsotakis said that regional authorities will be granted greater powers of oversight in the management of migration policy depending on their performance in absorbing and utilizing EU and state funds and get a larger share if they cooperate.

“I cannot do battle asking Europe for more solidarity when there’s no solidarity between us,” the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency quoted Mitsotakis as telling the regional governors.

Mitsotakis also announced plans to create “pre-departure” centers where migrants who are slated for deportation will be held in contained conditions until their departure despite criticism from human rights groups his new policies – which also include speeding processing of asylum applications – is too tough.

At the same meeting, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis added that 400 new border guards are being hired to patrol Greece’s northeastern land border with Turkey at Evros and another 800 to guard the country’s sea border in the Aegean and island reception centers.

An additional 500 people are being hired to man the asylum processing centers on the island as part of a bid to speed up the process, Chrysochoidis said.

In interview with the German paper Handelsblatt, Mitsotakis described as “unacceptable” the Turkish Coast Guard’s failure to react after being informed by Greek officials that boats with migrants have left the Turkish coast.