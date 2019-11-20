Citing Deaths, Mitsotakis Touts No Smoking Plan, Vows Enforcement

ATHENS – Going where no Prime Minister has gone before, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will insure a 10-year-old No Smoking law that has been ignored will be enforced, saying it kills 20,000 people a year at a cost of one billion euros.

Cigarette taxes have repeatedly been raised during a more than 9 1/2-year-long economic and austerity crisis in a bid to bring in more revenues but has boomeranged, driving more people to buy cheaper cigarettes smuggled in from other countries, especially Bulgaria, and with bootleg cigarettes sold openly on street corners.

The taxes bring in as much as 2 percent of Greece’s Gross Domestic Product of 181.4 billion euros ($200.3 billion) with no government for the past decade willing to go beyond issuing press releases vowing to get tough and enforce the no smoking law but none has yet.

During a presentation of his plan at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center he hailed it as a “bold initiative for protecting public health” that would “modernize and refine public life,” and saying that, “The enemy is tobacco smoke, not smokers.”

Greeks notoriously has ignored similar pledges by past governments with the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s alternate health minister, Pavlos Polakis, smoking in the Health Ministry – even at a No Smoking Day conference – in nightclubs and telling the European Commissioner in charge of health who complained about it to butt out and daring anyone to stop him.

Smoking has been allowed in Parliament, where lawmakers were passing no smoking laws, and is still common in restaurants, clubs, taverns, open spaces, public buildings, state offices, hospitals and schools.

But Mitsotakis said the experience of other countries such as the United States and even heavy-smoking Turkey, which enforced bans proves it can work and inspectors in Greece will be aided by police during a crackdown.

He said the previous 10 years had seen 11 legislative bans passed on smoking and none enforced or working. “This is the sad account of the indoor smoking ban, supposedly enacted in 2009,” Mitsotakis said without noting that it wasn’t enforced either during a previous New Democracy government.

Citing official figures, Mitsotakis said that 94.6 percent of the population is exposed to passive smoking in one way or another as a result of the failure of successive governments to enforce the ban. One in six boys and one in eight girls have been reported as smoking at the age of 15, he said.

With anti-smoking campaigns showing some success, he said the campaign has four cornerstones: creating a non-smoking culture, protecting non-smokers, aiding smokers to quit and regulating the circulation of new tobacco products.

A four-digit phone line, 1142, has also been set up to report those violating the smoking ban while inspections will be carried out by mixed teams that include police. Fines will range from 100-1,500 euros ($111-$1659) for smokers and from 500-10,000 euros ($553-$110) for establishments which allow it.

He said enforcement has already shown 70 percent compliance although there haven’t been reports of any major fines or prosecutions and with many establishments still flouting the law and allowing customers to smoke, even encouraging it.

“Just as we learned to wear seat belts and helmets, we will learn to smoke outside bars and cafes,” he said without citing a recent police crackdown that showed many drivers ignoring that law as well.

In October, after highly-publicized educational campaigns warning of the dangers, a study found that the number of adults who smoke had declined from 40 percent to 27.5 percent in a decade, said Kathimerini of the findings.

Conducted by the American College of Greece’s Public Health Institute and the Hellenic Cancer Society, the survey found that 17.9 percent smoke on a daily basis and 9.6 percent smoke less than seven cigarettes a week.

Age is also an important factor, as regular smokers in the 18-24 age group came to just 7.9 percent, rising to 9.9 percent in the 25-34 group and 26.1 percent among 45-50-year-olds.

That was at odds with the findings of World Population Review that put Greece 3d in the world for smoking, with 42.65 percent of the population lighting up, ranking only behind the Pacific Ocean Republics of Kiribati and Nauru and followed by Serbia, Russia, Jordan, Indonesia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Chile.

There’s defiance, with Nikos Louvros, the head of Greece’s Smokers Rights Party – which congregates at the Bohemian-style cafe Booze Cooperativa – telling the British newspaper The Times the crackdown won’t work. “Don’t bet on it,” he said, smoking despite the law.