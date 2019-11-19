The 21st Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, Dec. 9 in New York

NEW YORK – The 21st Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum takes place on Monday, Dec. 9 at the Metropolitan Club, One East 60th Street in Manhattan, 8 AM-6 PM. The event has a 21-year track record, attracts 1,000+ delegates and features government leaders from Greece, Europe, and the United States, as well as business leaders and top executives from the investment, financial, and business communities. Forum attendance is free of charge. The event is followed by a Networking Cocktail Reception.

With a new government which has solid parliamentary majority and popular mandate coupled with a clear, realistic and business friendly strategy, Greece is expected to embark on a solid growth trajectory. Foreign investments are of critical significance for the re-launching of the economy. With a proven track record and wide acceptance within the business, financial and investment communities, the Capital Link Forum offers the perfect timing to communicate the proper message to a wider and highly targeted audience, enhance investor interest and confidence, and help attract foreign investments.

The Forum includes a series of panel discussions and presentations and a separate track of 1×1 meetings between investors and government officials and company management. You can request 1×1 meetings upon registration.

Greece in a New Era – Looking Ahead with Confidence is the theme and among the scheduled speakers are Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis (via webcast), Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras, Minister of Development & Investments Andonis Georgiadis, Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis, Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Development & Investments Yannis Tsakiris, Deputy Minister of Environment & Energy Gerassimos Thomas, Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue George Pitsilis, and the General Director of the Public Debt Management Agency Dimitris Tsakonas.

Who Should Attend: Management of top U.S. corporations with an active interest or involvement with Greece and the greater region, institutional investors in Greek equities and fixed income securities, portfolio managers and analysts, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors and brokers, and financial media and press.

The Annual Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award Dinner also takes place on Monday, Dec. 9, 7 PM Cocktails, 8 PM Dinner, at the Union League Club, 38 East 37 Street in Manhattan. Dinner registration is by invitation only. The Leadership Award Dinner Keynote Speaker is United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur L. Ross.

The 2019 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award will be presented to John Paulson, President & Portfolio Manager, Paulson & Co. Inc., for his outstanding contribution to Greece.

Capital Link recognizes John Paulson’s commitment and transformational contribution to Greece. He has been one of the early investors in Greece, believed in the country and its potential and took the long term approach staying the course despite several bumps on the road. Furthermore, he made a significant positive impact on how business is done in Greece and on investor perceptions about the country.

For Registration and more information: http://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2019/signup.html

Given current developments in Greece a record turnout is expected for the 2019 Forum.

The Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum New York is organized annually in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and the active involvement of major global investment banks and media.

It has become the main and most prestigious platform for informing the U.S. investment, financial, and business communities on the progress, developments and outlook of the Greek economy and stock market and relevant investment and business opportunities.

The Forum provides the point of view of major global investment banks, international organizations and of the Greek government combined with that of Greek banks and corporations.

Traditionally, a senior Government Economic Minister is the Keynote Speaker and is accompanied by a delegation of high level government officials and business leaders.

There are two parallel tracks. One track is the public event with panel discussions and presentations open to all attendees. The second track is 1×1 meetings between investors and government officials and company management.