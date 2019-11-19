Piraeus Bank to Sponsor Multiple Cultural Events for Bicentenary of 1821 Greek War of Independence

ATHENS- Piraeus Bank on Tuesday announced a series of sponsorships in the framework of the commemorative events that will celebrate the bicentenary of the 1821 Greek War of Independence.

Starting on March 2020, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens will hold an international conference on the significance of the 1821 historic events and also organize another eleven conferences on the subject.

The National Historical Museum will organize a floating exhibition of archival material on a sailboat that will tour Aegean islands involved in the War of Independence, while several more exhibitions will tour nationwide.

Piraeus Bank will also support collaborations with the National Opera, the General State Archives and the Takis Sinopoulos Modern Greek Poetry Education Center, which will see the staging of operas and ballet shows, the release of academic research papers concerning the era and news archives from that time, and finally the publication of a poetry book with material from the 19th century.

Finally, the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation will hold study workshops for 18- to 21-year-olds at eleven locations overseen by the foundation.