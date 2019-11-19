BTIG Adds Stefanie Gianakis as Director of Recruitment

NEW YORK-BTIG announced today that Stefanie Gianakis has joined the firm in New York as the Director of Recruitment. In this new role, she will be responsible for staffing new and established business units across BTIG’s product lines.

“With more than 20 years of recruiting experience at investment banks and hedge funds, Stefanie is uniquely qualified to help advance BTIG’s global hiring initiatives,” said Scott Kovalik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTIG. “She will drive our hiring strategy and tap into new sources of talent for our firm to effectively grow headcount and staff new ventures. Stefanie’s extensive experience managing the recruitment process for candidates across all levels of management will also help her play a key role in grooming the next generation of BTIG firm leaders.”

Ms. Gianakis joins BTIG’s Human Resources team as a Director. Prior to BTIG, she managed Talent Acquisition for Bloomingdale’s. Earlier in her career, Ms. Gianakis held similar senior recruitment roles at Cantor Fitzgerald, Amaranth, UBS and Lehman Brothers, where she was responsible for overseeing various campus and lateral recruitment departments. She also founded a boutique recruitment firm specializing in the placement of investment professionals. Ms. Gianakis earned a BA in psychology and communications from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and an MA in applied psychology from New York University.

“We are pleased to welcome Stefanie to the firm,” said Jennifer Mermel, Chief Operating Officer of BTIG. “She will work closely with the management team to attract, deliver and retain employees of the highest caliber to BTIG who will help us maintain and enhance our dynamic firm culture.”

BTIG has made several significant hires in the last year across a number of its global business lines. Notably, the firm plans to hire more than 100 experienced professionals in the next 12 to 18 months to bolster its investment banking, research, trading, technology and other critical infrastructure support teams worldwide.

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.