Analysis: We Will Welcome our Patriarch

What a joy and great honor that our Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will begin his May 2020 visit to the United States in Boston, as we report in this edition. He will land at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday, May 7, arriving from Constantinople and on Saturday May 11 he will officiate at the graduation ceremonies of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. It will be the first time in the history of the Theological School that an Ecumenical Patriarch …