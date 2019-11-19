Mitsotakis on Action Plan Against Smoking: “The enemy is tobacco smoke, not smokers”

ATHENS- “The smoking ban is a bold initiative to protect public health. A symbolic move to modernise and refine our daily lives. But it is also an exercise in mutual respect that ultimately strengthens social cohesion,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, in his address at the official presentation of the health ministry’s National Action Plan Against Smoking.

“The enemy is tobacco smoke, not smokers,” Mitsotakis stressed, while pointing out that other countries have succeeded in banning smoking in public spaces and Greece can do the same. “There is no longer any excuse, along the lines of ‘these things cannot be done in Greece’,” he said, urging all Greeks to uphold the anti-smoking laws.

“Eleven acts of legislation, presidential decrees and ministerial decisions in 10 years, with zero results. This is the sad account of the indoor smoking ban, supposedly enacted in 2009, ” Mitsotakis said, noting that governments did not dare, administrations took no action and society tolerated the habit, “as if smoking did not concern our health and culture, as if it were a harmless detail.”

The prime minister went on to present shocking figures concerning smoking in Greece, noting that one in six boys and one in eight girls at the age of 15 were smokers, while 94.6 pct of the population were exposed to passive smoking in one way or another.

Smoking was estimated to cause 20,000 deaths per year, he added, as well as being responsible for 700,000 days of hospitalisation costing one billion euros. He also highlighted Greece’s poor track record in terms of the public image it presented on smoking, with government ministers seen smoking on camera and even some doctors insisting on smoking in public, even in hospitals.

Mitsotakis sympathised with the 84 pct of citizens who considered the failure to implement anti-smoking laws a “cultural degradation” or the 76 pct who declared themselves outraged.

“We are responding to this displeasure with a national strategy and a strict ban on smoking in public spaces, in private work areas, in spaces where there are children, in cars where children are passengers…but also with a good and extremely inventive information and awareness campaign. Our aim is not to divide but an alliance for health. To highlight the individual responsibility that will lead to collective harmony,” he said.

Alliance for a better life without smoking

Presenting the campaign, whose central message is “Health unites us: Alliance for a better life without smoking”, Mitsotakis said it marked the start of a nationwide effort that was backed by stiff fines of up to 500 euros for those breaking smoking laws – and up to 10,000 euros for owners of premises that tolerated smoking.

The penalties under the plan escalate to temporary closure for businesses after the fourth offence and the revoking of their licence in the case of fifth-time offenders. A four-digit phone line – 1142 – has been set up to report those breaking smoking laws, while inspections will be carried out by mixed teams that include police.

Mitsotakis stressed, however, that these were “not a threat but a refuge” and reflected a realisation of the dangers of smoking and the promotion of a new way of life “that will make us healthier and, ultimately, happier.”

“It is part of the Strategic Plan 2019-2023 “Health Unites Us” that was drawn up by the health ministry and whose implementation will be supervised by an expert committee of top scientists,” he said.

The prime minister said the plan had four lines of action: creating a non-smoking culture that emphasised prevention; respect for non-smokers; care for smokers by increasing medical support for stopping smoking; evaluation of new tobacco products with the regulation of their circulation on the market.

He also highlighted the protection offered to those working in bars, cafes and other premises where smoking was permitted, who were bombarded with smoke against their will, while restricting the ‘rights’ of smokers to their own private space.

According to Mitsotakis, first estimates showed that compliance with the law was over 70 pct and that “just as we learned to wear seatbelts and helmets, we will learn to smoke outside bars and cafes.”

It was now common knowledge that smoking was harmful and the state could no longer stand by without taking action, he stressed.

“I call on all of you to implement the anti-smoking law. It is not a matter of repression but our ability as an organised society to come together and do what we know is right,” he added.