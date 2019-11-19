Trump Meets Erdogan: What the H___ happened?

Trump’s slavish obsequiousness to Turkish President Erdogan requires divination; it defies rational analysis. Ignoring criticism from all corners — including prominent GOP Senators — President Trump hosted Turkish President Recip Tayyep Erdogan at the White House on Tuesday, November 12. Following the tete-a-tete with his guest, Trump invited a gaggle of Republican Senators to meet Erdogan in the Oval Office. Trump and Erdogan then gave an unconventional joint press conference that mystified observers and pundits alike (including this writer).

As we …