Mitsotakis Says Turkey Squeezing Timid EU Over Refugees, Migrants

ATHENS – Getting frustrated with lukewarm efforts to get Turkey to stop human traffickers from continuing to send refugees and migrants to Greek islands, Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the European Union is letting Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan badger the bloc’s leaders into submission.

More than 40,000 more migrants and refugees have come to Greek islands near Turkey since New Democracy won July 7 snap elections, ousting the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA who critics said let a crisis fester after it began shortly after they won power in 2015.

There are more than 78,000 refugees and migrants in Greece, including more than 33,000 on islands even as the government is moving them to mainland detention centers and camps and hotels, to growing resistance from local residents who don’t want them there.

Mitsotakis said Erdogan is using the refugees and migrants to pressure the EU, which he said has failed to helped countries such as Greece and others faced with dealing with the new arrivals with little help and as Erdogan has sent energy drillships into Cypriot waters.

The EU has responded with soft sanctions but not gone ahead with threats to freeze assets and put a travel ban on Turkish officials although it wasn’t said if that would include Erdogan, who said he would unleash millions more refugees and migrants on the bloc if he doesn’t get his way.

Speaking to the German newspaper and news site Handelsblatt, Mitsotakis said that, “It cannot go on like this,” although Greece still supports Turkey’s faltering efforts to join the EU, which has been going on since 2005 and getting worse under the near-dictatorial rule of Erdogan.

“It is obvious what is happening here: Turkey is trying to use migration as a lever to pressure Europe and achieve concessions,” Mitsotakis said in translated comments. “I frankly told Erdogan that he cannot abuse migrants and refugees as instruments if he wants to have good neighborly relations with Greece,” but there’s no sign Erdogan paid any attention to him.

“I know what I’m dealing with,” Mitsotakis added. “To give you an example: If we call the Turkish Coast Guard lately and point out that a boat with migrants has left the Turkish coast, we get no reaction. This is unacceptable because it violates the EU-Turkey refugee agreement.”

That was in reference to a 2016 deal the EU signed under which Turkey is supposed to help curb the flow to Greek islands and take back those deemed ineligible for asylum, which virtually all are seeking to prevent being returned to Turkey and likely the homelands they fled fleeing war and strife and using that country as a jumping-off point to get to the EU before the borders were shut.

Mitsotakis said that the EU is “ignoring the problem” of an uptick in new arrivals although the European Commissioner in charge of migrant and refugees is New Democracy’s Margartis Schinas, who has said nothing about it.

“Europe regards arrival countries such as Greece as convenient parking for refugees and migrants. Is that European solidarity? No! I will no longer accept this,” Mitsotakis told Handelsblatt without saying what he would do about it other than just complain.