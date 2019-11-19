Mitsotakis featured in Handelsblatt’s front-page interview on Tuesday

ATHENS- “Greece will be a different country two years from now,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says in an interview to Handelsblatt that will appear on Tuesday’s issue.

“Walking in the streets of Athens, you will see the difference, and the Greek people are more optimistic,” he is reported as saying.

In the interview, Mitsotakis also reportedly speaks of optimism reflected in Greece’s upgraded image in international markets, calls for a Europe-wide plan for migration, and says Greece has become “a line of defense against populism” in Europe.

The interview, under the headline “Message from Athens,” will be featured on Handelsblatt’s front page.