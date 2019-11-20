Memory Eternal – Anthony Stefanis

BONITA SPRINGS, FL – Anthony Stefanis of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away at age 79 on November 7, 2019, at home with his loving wife Lottie and their children at his side.

Anthony became an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in 1994 and served the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese with distinction and honor under Archbishop Iakovos of blessed memory and Archbishop Demetrios. He was a member of the Executive Committee and served on the Archdiocesan Council for the last three decades.

He was instrumental in establishing the strategic plan for our Archdiocese and travelled to each Metropolis to work closely with the Metropolitans to hear firsthand about the concerns and needs of the Metropolis and Clergy.

Anthony Stefanis was a graduate of New York Polytechnic University and Harvard Graduate School of Business. Throughout his career Anthony held numerous prestigious positions in the corporate world.

Anthony is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Lottie, his son Nicholas, his daughter Olga (Tyrone) Nelson, grandchildren Anthony and Nicholas, brother James (Georgette), niece Andrea, sister-in-law, Rita Stafford and many cousins.

The funeral was held on November 14, 2019, at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Naples, Florida with His Grace Bishop Sevastianos of Zela, and Fr. Philemon Patitsas officiating. Condolence letters were read on behalf of His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios, who is on a pilgrimage, and Metropolitan Gerasimos.